Guwahati: Vigilance cell raids DFO’s residence over corruption case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell conducted a raid on Tuesday at the residence of Divisional Forest Officer Kushal Kumar Deka in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case. The operation targeted Deka's house at Mathgharia early in the morning as part of an ongoing investigation under case number 01/2026.

Sources stated that the probe relates to allegations of possession of assets exceeding known sources of income. Deka, currently posted at Aranya Bhawan in Panjabari, reportedly owns land and property at multiple locations, including Mathgharia and Panikhaiti, among other areas of Guwahati.

Officials noted that Deka previously served as a ranger across several districts, including Silchar, Nagaon, South Kamrup, the Barak region, Boko, and the Basistha Forest Division office in Guwahati, before his promotion to DFO. He later served in Sivasagar for nearly eight months prior to his current posting.

Highly placed sources indicated that several land acquisitions made by DFO Deka during his tenure in the Barak region are now under scrutiny. Further developments are awaited as the investigation continues.

