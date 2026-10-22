Guwahati auto driver beaten to death; police launch manhunt for absconding attackers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death by three men in Guwahati's Panjabari area, with the attackers also reportedly looting Rs 5,000 and a gold ring from the victim. The deceased has been identified as Tunmun Ali. According to preliminary information, the accused assaulted him with wooden sticks before fleeing with the cash and gold ring.

The accused have been identified as Rashid Ali, Zakir Ali and Rajibul Ali. Following an investigation, Dispur Police apprehended Rajibul Ali, while the other two accused, Rashid Ali and Zakir Ali, managed to escape and remain absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.