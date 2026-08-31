Man critically injured after assault over theft suspicion in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was critically injured after a group of people allegedly assaulted him on suspicion of theft in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh area late on Saturday night. The incident reportedly occurred after the man was accused of stealing gold and cash from a shop in the Bharalu area. The man, identified as Farid Ali, was allegedly detained by some people who suspected him of involvement in the theft. Ali was subsequently subjected to a severe assault and was reportedly left on a footpath after some people allegedly presumed him to be dead. Personnel from Bharalumukh Police Station reached the spot and shifted Ali to a hospital for treatment. He was reportedly admitted in a critical condition and was battling for his life.

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