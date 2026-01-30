Guwahati: Awareness on food safety conducted in schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An awareness training programme on food safety and hygiene was conducted on Wednesday at several schools and Anganwadi centres across Sixmile, VIP Road, and surrounding areas in Guwahati. The initiative was organized in collaboration with technical personnel from SPHL.

The sessions focused on educating students about food adulteration, its harmful health effects, and the importance of maintaining proper hygiene. Teachers and students actively engaged in the discussions, demonstrating keen interest in the subject matter.

Participating institutions included Dwarakanagar Beliram Das L.P. School Anganwadi Centre, Dwarakanagar (Behind Downtown) Anganwadi Centre, Beliram Das L.P. School, Nandi Mikir L.P. School, and Tepuram Terron High School.

The programme was supported by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, the Chief Medical Officer, Assam, MyGov Assam, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, with Ashok Singhal overseeing the coordination.

Also read: FSSAI orders removal of misleadingly labelled ‘ORS’ food products