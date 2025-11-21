Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) orders removal of misleadingly labelled ‘ORS’ food products

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order on Wednesday directing the immediate removal of fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks, energy drinks, electrolyte drinks and similar products that use the term “ORS” in their brand names or product names. FSSAI stated that these products are being sold in retail stores and on e-commerce platforms, even though earlier orders had already withdrawn permission to use the term “ORS” for such drinks. FSSAI referred to its previous orders from October 14 and the clarification issued on October 15, which said that no food product, whether fruit-based, non-carbonated or ready-to-drink, can use the term “ORS” in the trademarked name or in any form, including as a prefix or suffix. Using the term in this way violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Despite these directions, FSSAI noted that many such products continue to be sold under names that include “ORS”. (ANI)

