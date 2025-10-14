Guwahati: Awareness Talk on Gynecological Health held at R.G. Baruah College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A health awareness talk on “Gynecological Health Awareness for the Youth” was organized on Monday at R.G. Baruah College, Guwahati. The event was jointly conducted by the Institute of Human Reproduction (IHR), Bharalumukh, and the NCC, NSS, and Yuva Tourism Club of the college, with support from the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The session was inaugurated by Dr. Pranjit Kumar Nath, Principal of the college, who welcomed the guests and participants, expressing hope that the programme would provide valuable insights for students.

The key speaker, Dr. Saurav Maheshwari, MBBS, MS (O&G), Infertility and IVF Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, delivered an informative talk highlighting the importance of gynecological health and hygiene. He discussed a wide range of topics including reproductive health, urinary infections, and common gynecological diseases, hormonal changes during menopause, and the need for vaccination against HPV and other preventable conditions.

An interactive Q&A session followed, during which students and faculty members actively engaged with the speaker, seeking clarification on various aspects of gynecological health.

Also Read: Guwahati: Five mega health camps announced across Kamrup (M)