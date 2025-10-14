Guwahati: Five mega health camps announced across Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant move to strengthen preventive healthcare at the grassroots level, the Government of Assam announced the organization of five constituency-based Mega Health Camps across Kamrup Metropolitan (M) district under its flagship initiative, “Shushrusha Setu.” The initiative launched on September 18, aimed to ensure early detection of diseases among children and adolescents below 18 years of age, while providing free medical consultation and treatment to the public.

Each health camp featured a team of specialist doctors offering consultations for over 50 categories of ailments, including pediatric, cardiac, gynecological, dermatological, neurological, dental, orthopedic, and developmental health issues.

The health camps were jointly organized by the District Administration and the District Health Society, Kamrup Metropolitan. The schedule for the upcoming Mega Health Camps included the New Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituency on October 14 at Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari; the Guwahati Central Legislative Assembly Constituency on October 16 at Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) Playground; the Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency on October 24 at Karchia Jogdal Community Hall; and the Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency on October 31 at Dakshin Beltola Higher Secondary School. Officials said the constituency-based camps were expected to bring essential healthcare services closer to communities, particularly in semi-urban and rural pockets of the district.

