Guwahati: Axam Xahitya Xabha Announces New Presidential Panel

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Axam Xahitya Xabha on Tuesday resolved the controversy surrounding the presidential panel and released a new panel for the president’s post. The new panel includes the names of five literary figures: Basanta Kumar Goswami, Dr. Govinda Prasad Sharma, Prof. Upen Rabha Hakacham, Bhimkanta Baruah, and Anuradha Sharma Pujari. The names were published with the consent of all of them. This panel was released after a high-level committee meeting held today at the Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan. President Surya Kanta Hazarika, General Secretary Upendrajit Sharma, Vice President Girish Handique, and former Vice President Mrinalini Devi were present at the meeting.

For the position of vice president, five individuals submitted nominations, but two were cancelled. For the secretary general position, three candidates submitted their nominations.

Also read: Assam: Axam Xahitya Xabha Election from November 21