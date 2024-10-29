Assam: Axam Xahitya Xabha Election from November 21

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) today issued a notification with new guidelines for the election of vice president and secretary general post for the year 2025-27. According to the notification, the nomination paper can be collected by the candidates for the post of vice president and secretary general from the AXX Central office at Jorhat on November 3 and November 4. The candidates will have to submit their nomination papers on November 7 and November 8 at the AXX Guwahati office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Against every nomination paper, one AXX permanent member should propose the name, and another 25 permanent members should support it.

The scrutiny nomination papers will be held on November 10 and November 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And within these two days, the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers. On November 11, AXX will publish the final list of the candidates who will be participating in the election. AXX will distribute the ballot paper to its districts and branch offices from November 15 to November 20. The voting will start on November 21 and conclude on December 4. To conduct the voting process, the election officer of the AXX will open a voting box at Meghdoot Bhawan, which will be sealed in December 5. The vote will be counted at the 7th executive meeting of AXX, the date of which will be revealed later.

Also Read: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) observed ‘Nijor Din’ on first day of Assamese New Year