Guwahati: AXX to mourn death of Zubeen Garg for 3 days; 7 days by AASU

Zubeen’s numbers resonate in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg’s songs reverberated in the length and breadth of Guwahati, where people gathered in thousands and were seen mourning the demise of the soulful singer in several localities. Such a mourning was underway till the filing of this report at Latasil Field, where thousands of admirers of the singer gathered and paid tributes at the singer’s portrait. Such gatherings were seen at Ganeshguri, Six Mile, and many other areas. Teachers and students of B Barooah College also paid tributes to the singer.

Gauhati University expresses profound grief at the untimely demise of the cultural icon. His passing leaves a void that words can scarcely fill, marking an irreparable loss to the people of Assam and to music lovers across the world, said an official release from the university.

Offering condolences, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “Zubeen Garg was not only the heartbeat of Assam but also the voice of the youth and the old alike. His music carried the soul of our land and gave Assam a global resonance. On behalf of the Gauhati University fraternity, I express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. His demise is irreparable and leaves us with memories that will forever echo in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) decided to mourn for seven days, during which its flag will remain at half-mast.

The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will mourn the death of the singer for three days.

The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) also condoled the death of the singer.

