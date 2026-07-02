Guwahati: Azara Police seized illegal Burmese cigarettes worth over Rs 10 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Azara Police intercepted a vehicle near Azara Police Station and recovered a large consignment of illegal Burmese cigarettes valued at over Rs 10 lakh in the black market, arresting two persons from Rajasthan in the operation. Acting on routine surveillance and input-based checking, police stopped a vehicle bearing registration number AS32C0246 and conducted a search, during which 11 cartons of contraband cigarettes were recovered. The arrested individuals were identified as Suresh Goswami (21) of Churu district and Pawan Gusai (19) of Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Both were taken into custody on the spot. Police officials said preliminary investigation indicated that the consignment was being transported illegally for distribution in the local market. The seized goods and the vehicle were confiscated as part of the investigation. A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway to determine the wider network involved in the smuggling of the prohibited tobacco products.

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