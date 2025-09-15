Guwahati: B. Borooah College Celebrates 83rd Foundation Day

Staff reporter

Guwahati: B. Borooah College (Autonomous) celebrated its 83rd Foundation Day on Saturday with a day-long programme on the campus, marked by cultural performances, felicitation of achievers, and the announcement of new awards.

The celebration began with flag hoisting by Principal Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman, followed by wreath laying at the bust of founder Bhola Nath Borooah and the rendition of the college anthem by faculty members.

An open meeting, presided over by the principal, was graced by Prof. Abani Bhagawati of Gauhati University as chief guest and Prof. Partha Pratim Baruah, president of the governing body, as guest of honour. Vice Principal Dr. Nripendra Ram Kalita and Teachers’ Unit president Dr. Uptal Chowdhury were also present.

In his address, the principal highlighted the college’s achievements, including its NAAC grade, autonomous status and improved NIRF rankings. He also announced the institution of an annual award in memory of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, with the first recipient being Prafulla Govinda Baruah, proprietor of The Assam Tribune group of publications. Owing to ill health, the award will be presented to him later at his residence, though the citation was read out during the event.

Three new awards were also introduced this year: the Surendra Mohan Das Award (English department) to Diyashree Dey, the Sarat Ch. Borah Award (instituted by Dr. Jyoti Rani Borah) to Sumedha Sarma of Education, and the Jyotisikha Choudhury Award (instituted by Dr. Kamal Choudhury and family) to Namami Sarma of Zoology.

Former principals, retired teachers and non-teaching staff were felicitated with traditional phulam gamosa. Student achievers, teacher achievers, and winners of friendly games for staff were also honoured.

