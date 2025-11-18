Guwahati: Banikanta Kakati Memorial Lecture Delivered at KKHSOU

GUWAHATI: The Banikanta Kakati Centre for Indian Knowledge System of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University organized the Banikanta Kakati Memorial Lecture on Monday at the University Conference Hall, Khanapara. The event celebrated the intellectual legacy of Banikanta Kakati and reaffirmed the university's commitment to indigenous knowledge traditions.

The programme began with opening remarks by Dr Indrani Deka, followed by a Pushpanjali offered by speaker Dr Dilip Kumar Sarma and Prof Nripendra Narayan Sarma. Prof N. N. Sharma delivered the welcome address, highlighting the Centre's efforts in developing IKS-based academic programmes. Dr Bhaskar Bhattacharya introduced the speaker.

