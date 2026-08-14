Guwahati: Bank of Maharashtra highlights competitive housing and vehicle loan rates

GUWAHATI: Bank of Maharashtra’s Guwahati Zonal Office organised a Business Channel Partners Meet on Wednesday, to highlight its housing and vehicle loan offerings to Direct Selling Agents, sales executives and car dealers.

The bank said it was offering housing loans at 7 per cent interest and vehicle loans at 7.45 per cent, along with nil processing and account handling charges. The event, themed “Together, Let’s Grow Stronger”, featured presentations on the bank’s products, customer commitments, eligibility requirements and comparisons with peer banks. The bank said it had approved two housing projects, Imperial Regalia and Golden Woods Umang II. More than 100 Business Channel Partners attended the event.

Bank of Maharashtra, a public sector bank, said it would celebrate its 92nd Foundation Day on September 16, 2026. It currently has 45 branches across the Northeast, including 33 in Assam and nine in Guwahati, with a specialised Housing Finance Branch at Lokhra, a press release said.

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