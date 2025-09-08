Guwahati: Basistha Nagar to Feature Jagannath Temple-Themed Pandal for Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to witness a grand celebration this year as the Basistha Nagar Durga Puja Committee marks its Golden Jubilee Durga Puja with unmatched fervour and devotion. To commemorate the milestone, the committee has chosen the majestic Jagannath Temple as the central theme of its pandal, aiming to offer visitors a spiritual and visually captivating experience.

Preparations are underway at Basistha Chariali, Bakrapara, Kalibari Road, where the elaborate pandal is being constructed with a budget of around Rs15 lakh. The festivities will commence from Sashti, ushering in days of devotion, cultural activities, and vibrant celebrations.

As part of the golden jubilee festivities, the committee is planning to decorate the main roads and passages with alpanas, traditional crafts, and colourful artworks, transforming the area into a hub of cultural splendor. Locals anticipate that the unique decorations, coupled with lights, music, and joyous gatherings, will attract large crowds and spread festive cheer.

With committee members and residents alike brimming with enthusiasm, this year’s Durga Puja promises to be one of the most memorable and spectacular celebrations in the city’s festive calendar.

