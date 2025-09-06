Durga Puja should be marked by both spiritual sincerity & public discipline:DC Cachar Mridul Yadav

Cachar: District Commissioner Mridul Yadav ,IAS told representatives of Puja committees at a preparatory meeting held in the new conference hall of the DC’s office here on Saturday.
Chairing the meeting, DC Yadav underlined that no pandals should be constructed on roads or in a manner that damages public infrastructure, and that all Organisers must secure prior permissions from relevant departments. He further directed Puja committees to create separate entry and exit points for women, children and elderly persons, ensure first-aid facilities, and strictly follow fire safety protocols. “Immersion days will be declared dry days, and zero tolerance will be shown against violations. Committees must also avoid single-use plastic and promote awareness on eco-friendly celebrations,” he added.
The meeting saw the presence of SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh,IAS; Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, APS; Additional District Commissioner, AntaraCommissioner AntaraMeanwhile, SSP Mahatta further instructed committees to install CCTV cameras, ensure separate entry and exit points at pandals, and provide backup power and fire safety measures including extinguishers, water, and sand. He cautioned organisers against forcing donations from the public, reminding them that the Assam Government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to 1,500 Puja committees in Cachar District. “Volunteers must work with discipline, wear ID cards, and ensure smooth management of crowds so that devotees can celebrate without fear or inconvenience,” he emphasized.
Furthermore, SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh urged organisers to earmark separate parking zones to ease traffic congestion, while the PWD Roads Department assured urgent repairs of potholes ahead of the festival
The administration also announced arrangements for medical teams, fire brigades, and rescue squads at immersion ghats, with Silchar Municipal Board tasked with ensuring lighting, cleaning, and labour deployment. Earlier, ADC Antara Sen read out the minutes of last year’s meeting and welcomed participants.
Durga Puja is not only a festival of faith but also a celebration of community harmony. With everyone’s support, Cachar will witness a peaceful and grand Puja this year.
Also Watch: