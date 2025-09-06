Durga Puja should be marked by both spiritual sincerity & public discipline:DC Cachar Mridul Yadav

The administration also announced arrangements for medical teams, fire brigades, and rescue squads at immersion ghats, with Silchar Municipal Board tasked with ensuring lighting, cleaning, and labour deployment. Earlier, ADC Antara Sen read out the minutes of last year’s meeting and welcomed participants.

Durga Puja is not only a festival of faith but also a celebration of community harmony. With everyone’s support, Cachar will witness a peaceful and grand Puja this year.