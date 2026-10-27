Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Four Suspected Burglars, Foil Break-In Plan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested four suspected burglars and foiled their alleged plan to break into locked houses during the Puja vacation. The police seized a Hyundai Eon car bearing registration number AS18D0047, allegedly used in the crime, along with Rs 45,000 in cash, an L-type wheel spanner and a black backpack bearing the initials "HP".

Other items seized included a black mask, a white handkerchief and two gamosas allegedly used to conceal the suspects' identities. Police also recovered a purse containing an SBI ATM card and a voter identity card belonging to Baharul Islam, along with eight Android mobile phones. The arrested persons were identified as Sobor Ali alias Subur Dakait, 56, from Chhaygaon; Baharul Islam, 38, from Hajo; Imran Hussain, 31, from Satgaon; and Rabiul Hussain, 38, from Chhaygaon.

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