Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest two More in Car Theft Network

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police made further inroads into a car-lifting network by arresting two more alleged members of the gang.

The arrested persons were identified as Raju Deka alias Petla of Sarthebari and Jun Deka alias Boltu of Hagrabari. Police said both were involved in eight car-lifting incidents reported from Chandmari, Panjabari, Noonmati, Panikhaiti, Jalukbari, Maligaon and Dharapur, among other areas.

Police recovered master keys, an Allen key, a screwdriver and a wrench allegedly used in the thefts from their possession.

According to police, the gang smuggled stolen vehicles to a neighbouring State after the thefts and sold them there.

With the latest arrests, Basistha Police have so far apprehended nine alleged members of the network. Further investigation was underway and legal action had been initiated.

Also Read: Three Held, Stolen Gadgets and Jewellery Seized in Twin Guwahati Theft Cases