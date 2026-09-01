Three Held, Stolen Gadgets and Jewellery Seized in Twin Guwahati Theft Cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested two alleged thieves, Rofique Khan of Six Mile and Rashidul Islam of Bhuragaon, after recovering suspected stolen items from them at Last Gate.

Police seized five smartphones, four headphones, two AirPods, four wristwatches, jewellery, three empty wallets and six ATM cards during the operation. Legal action was initiated against the arrested persons. In a separate operation, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Riyazuddin Ali, 21, in connection with an alleged theft case.

Police recovered a mobile phone and an LPG cylinder, suspected to have been stolen, from his possession. Legal action was initiated against him.

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