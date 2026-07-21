Guwahati Police Bust Multiple Theft, Burglary Rings; Nine Arrested, Stolen Goods Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested nine persons in separate theft and burglary cases across the city, recovering stolen cash, electronic items, vehicles, mobile phones, copper wires and tools during a series of operations. A team from Noonmati Police Station arrested Chotan Roy (31) in connection with the theft of a mobile phone. Police recovered the stolen handset from his possession and seized it as evidence before initiating legal proceedings.

In another operation, Chandmari Police apprehended Prabin Das (26) and Siraj Ali (28), both residents of Bhaskar Nagar, in a theft case. Stolen electrical wires were recovered from the duo and seized.

Basistha Police also solved two burglary cases reported on July 11 and July 13 by dismantling a three-member gang. The arrested accused were identified as Manoj Baruah (24) of Simaluguri, Mridul Basumatary alias Thangbai (21) of Seuj Nagar and Nikhil Deka (24) of Belsor. During the investigation, police recovered an LED television, a Dell laptop, Rs 75,000 in cash, an e-rickshaw allegedly used in the crimes, and tools including a hammer, screwdriver, pliers and a wire cutter.

In a separate operation, Basistha Police cracked another theft case within 12 hours of the complaint lodged from Lakhimi Nagar Bylane in Beltola. Jesmina Begum of Sijubari, Amela Khatun (28) of Hatigaon and Imran Ali (28) of Sijubari were arrested. Police recovered a bundle of black PVC-insulated submersible borewell motor cable weighing about 20 kg, a bundle of insulated multi-coloured copper wire weighing around 11.5 kg and approximately 750 grams of stripped copper wire. Police said legal action had been initiated in all the cases, while further investigations were underway.

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