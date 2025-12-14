Guwahati: Basistha Police Bust Burglary Gang, Three Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a search operation in the Balughat area and arrested three youths allegedly involved in a series of burglary cases, police said.

The operation led to the apprehension of Anwar Hoque of Nagarbera, Sumit Das from Shimla in Baksa district, and Rocky Das of Patarkuchi. During the search, the police recovered two stolen mobile phones, including a Redmi and an Itel handset, along with eight pieces of copper pipes believed to have been removed from air-conditioning units. Police stated that the recovered items were linked to multiple theft incidents reported in the area. The accused were taken into custody.

