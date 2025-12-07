Multiple arrests in Guwahati for burglary, vehicle theft and property crimes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police launched a series of coordinated operations across the city, arresting multiple suspects involved in burglary, vehicle theft and property offences. In one operation, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended a seasoned burglar, identified as Mokibul Islam alias Muku, aged 27, from Dakhingaon. The team recovered a quantity of aluminium-conductor steel-reinforced cable along with several wrenches and a chisel believed to have been used in break-ins. In a separate incident, personnel from Fancy Bazar Outpost under Pan Bazar Police Station detained a motorcycle thief during a naka check at Jail Road. The accused, Papai Mandal, aged 25, from Dhirenpara, was found in possession of a stolen scooty bearing registration number AS01AN 3088. Another team from Basistha Police Station arrested two repeat offenders from Bongaon near Beltola College Road after they were spotted loitering in a Tata Magic vehicle. A subsequent search yielded housebreaking tools along with two stolen mobile phones. The arrested individuals, Abdul Latif, aged 30, and Atikur Rahman, aged 25, both from Hajo, were taken into custody as the police commenced legal proceedings. Meanwhile, Fatasil Ambari Police Station solved a theft case with the arrest of 22-year-old Rohit Kumar Roy from Cycle Factory, Kalaphar. He was accused of stealing a torquing machine valued at approximately Rs 2.6 lakh from a flyover construction site on A.K. Azad Road in Kalapahar.

