Guwahati: Basistha Police bust fake skill training firm, arrest 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Basistha police carried out a major raid at Uttarayan Heights on Saturday, targeting a company operating under the name Manhit Exim Pvt. Ltd., which had been falsely projecting itself as associated with the Government of India’s Skill Development programme. The seven-year-old firm, originally registered in West Delhi, had allegedly defrauded individuals of large sums of money on the pretext of offering skill development training.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka said that the company had claimed to run training centres across seven locations in Assam, enrolling around 200 students. Each student was said to receive Rs 13.50 per hour during training. However, the investigation revealed that when the actual number of trainees fell short, the company fabricated marksheets and other documents to siphon off funds.

During the raid, the police arrested three persons identified as Manoj Kumar, a project coordinator from Haryana, along with Alekh Singh and Ishwar Prasar Yadav, both from Rajasthan. The police also seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and a significant number of forged documents, while multiple bank accounts linked to the operation were frozen.

DCP Deka stated that a formal case had been registered and the investigation was underway. He added that the action formed part of the ongoing efforts to curb financial fraud and maintain transparency in skill development initiatives across the state.

