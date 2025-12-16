Guwahati: Basistha Police Recover Stolen Goods in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from Basistha Police Station arrested two habitual thieves after intercepting an EECO van at Sonkuchi, leading to the recovery of several stolen articles, officials said. The operation resulted in the apprehension of Ali Hussain, aged 30, from Chhaygaon, and Nur Islam, aged 27, from Patacharkuchi. During a search of the vehicle bearing registration number AS01GF2065, police recovered an LED monitor, brass plates, ten batteries, aluminium articles and vehicle engine components. During interrogation, the accused confessed that the seized items had been stolen from the Mukalmua area. Police initiated legal proceedings against the duo and seized the vehicle along with the recovered property as part of the case investigation.

Also Read: Guwahati Theft Case: Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Stolen Goods