Guwahati: Police crack major theft case; multiple arrests and stolen goods recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from the City Gold Police Division of Noonmati Police Station cracked a significant theft case with the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

Acting on technical inputs, officers carried out an operation in Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, where they arrested four individuals identified as Nitul Ali, Mirazul Ali, Ramizul Ali and Rahim Ali. During the operation, police detained a Hyundai i20 bearing registration number AS01GE8828 and recovered 37 sealed mobile phones from the vehicle. The suspects later admitted to having stolen the devices from a shop in Chamota, Nalbari.

Continuing the investigation, the police tracked the trail of stolen goods to Ambica Electricals in Sixmile, where they recovered electrical wires linked to a burglary reported earlier in the Forest Gate area. The shop's proprietor, Pankaj Modi, was arrested for receiving the stolen items. Officers also seized a Suzuki Baleno with registration number AS01EX8707, which had allegedly been used in the crime.

Police estimated the value of the recovered mobile phones at around Rs lakh, while the stolen electrical wires were worth approximately Rs 6 lakh. Legal proceedings were initiated against all those involved.

