Guwahati: Basistha Police Seized Drugs, Legal Action Initiated

Guwahati: A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Balughat and apprehended one Kamulya Nama Das alias Chika (35) of Bongaon. During the operation, police recovered 416 grams of suspected ganja, a scooty bearing registration number AS01 GJ 3705, and a mobile phone from his possession. In another raid, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CGPD, along with Satgaon Police, raided Amsing Jorabat’s Newar Basti and apprehended Prabin Kathar (60) of Satgaon for cannabis peddling. The team seized 613 grams of cannabis, a digital weighing machine, Rs 3,600 in cash, and a Samsung Galaxy A16 5G mobile phone. Officials confirmed that legal action has been initiated in both cases.

