Guwahati: Basistha Police Station Rescued Minor Girl

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station rescued a missing minor girl following a prompt search operation launched on the basis of a report filed from Singimari in Belsor. Acting on the complaint, police traced the girl to Basistha Chariali and secured her safely. Officers stated that she was found in the company of a 21-year-old man identified as Hitesh Das of Belsor. Police brought the youth to the police station for questioning in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: Noonmati Police Rescued Minor Girl