Guwahati Becomes Assam's First Swachh City, Wins Prestigious Cleanliness Award

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has achieved a major milestone in urban cleanliness by receiving the prestigious 'Swachh Sarvekshan Award' under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), earning recognition as Assam's first Swachh City.

The award was received on wednesday by Kaushik Rai, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Govt of Assam, along with Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC); Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary, DoHUA; and Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, Commissioner, GMC, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu.

This recognition reflects the collective dedication and sustained efforts of sanitation workers, officials and employees of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and other concerned agencies, along with the active participation of the citizens of Guwahati. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Team Guwahati have played a significant role in achieving this milestone.

Minister Rai expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership and continuous guidance in strengthening urban sanitation and civic infrastructure.

Congratulating all stakeholders, the Minister further said that this recognition is not merely an award but a renewed responsibility to make Guwahati cleaner, greener and more beautiful. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of every sanitation worker, departmental official and citizen whose collective commitment has brought this honour to the city.

The achievement marks an important step towards building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Guwahati.

Sabyasashi Kashyap, MD, Swachh Bharat Mission, Assam, was also present in the award distribution ceremony, stated a press release.