Guwahati Municipal Corporation urges Responsible Civic Practices to Maintain Urban Hygiene

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday marked the conclusion of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign with a meeting at its Betkuchi office, highlighting the need for sustained civic action, responsible waste management and public participation to maintain urban cleanliness.

The meeting marked the culmination of the campaign's cleanliness initiatives and reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in keeping the city clean and healthy. The initiative aimed to raise public awareness and encourage citizens to contribute to maintaining urban hygiene.

The GMC emphasised that cleanliness requires consistent efforts beyond the duration of such campaigns, with responsible waste disposal and active public participation playing a crucial role in improving the urban environment.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Guwahati, stressing that although the campaign had formally ended, maintaining cleanliness remained an ongoing responsibility requiring cooperation between civic authorities and citizens.

The meeting also highlighted the need to translate the campaign's objectives into sustained civic practices to improve waste management and urban hygiene across the city.

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