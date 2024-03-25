Guwahati: Beggar Uses QR Code For Donations; Netizens React To Video

GUWAHATI: Ever heard of the saying "Beggars are not choosers"? This phrase can be applied to instances in daily life as they really don't have an option.

However, everything has turned upside down with the latest technological advancements. It is safe to say that the advent of UPI has transformed many aspects of daily life and has transcended boundaries.

In a hilarious incident, a video from Guwahati has emerged showing a beggar effortlessly accepting digital payments via PhonePe. One can certainly expect this video to catch a lot of eyeballs in social media.

The video which showed a glimpse into the seamless integration of technology into unexpected aspects of daily life in Guwahati was shared on X by Gauravv Somani, Ex Vice Chairman of the Development Council, Govt of Assam, and Secretary of INC Assam, on March 24, 2024.