Guwahati: Beggar Uses QR Code For Donations; Netizens React To Video

GUWAHATI: Ever heard of the saying "Beggars are not choosers"? This phrase can be applied to instances in daily life as they really don't have an option.
However, everything has turned upside down with the latest technological advancements. It is safe to say that the advent of UPI has transformed many aspects of daily life and has transcended boundaries.
In a hilarious incident, a video from Guwahati has emerged showing a beggar effortlessly accepting digital payments via PhonePe. One can certainly expect this video to catch a lot of eyeballs in social media.
The video which showed a glimpse into the seamless integration of technology into unexpected aspects of daily life in Guwahati was shared on X by Gauravv Somani, Ex Vice Chairman of the Development Council, Govt of Assam, and Secretary of INC Assam, on March 24, 2024.
The video, captioned "Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling #Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds," showcases a beggar in the city effortlessly accepting digital payments through the PhonePe app.
Flabbergasted by this unexpected sighting, Somani wrote, "It's a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic status. A thought-provoking moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of compassion and innovation. Let's ponionder on this intriguing intersection of humanity and digital advancement."
This unique incident reiterates the fact that technology knows no bounds and has the power to cut across traditional barriers, even in the most unexpected scenarios.
It also serves as a stark reminder of the transformative impact that digitalization has had on the society and also emphasizes its crucial role in fostering inclusivity and accessibility.
As the nation embraces the Digital India initiative, this peculiar incident in Guwahati serves as a perfect example of how technology has the potential to empower and uplift individuals across all strata of society, blurring the lines between the privileged and the underprivileged.
