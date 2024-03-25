Assam Police Urges Citizens To Celebrate Holi Safely In Heartfelt Message

GUWAHATI: In light of the festive holi celebrations across the state, the Assam police has adopted a responsible initiative to ensure the safety of its citizens.
The Assam police shared an emotional message on social media platforms, urging everyone to enjoy the joyous spirit of Holi without compromising safety and responsibility.
The message was accompanied by a heart-touching video which invigorated Holi enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the splash of colors while also highlighting the significance of maintaining decency and jovial behaviour throughout the celebrations.
The video also stresses upon the importance of ensuring road safety by conveying stark reminders, which includes refraining from drunken driving, wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, and strictly abiding by traffic rules.
The heartfelt video posted by Assam police struck a chord with viewers across various demographics so much so that it has gone viral in a short span of time, garnering widespread attention and appreciation.
Through this commendable stance, the Assam police intends to inculcate a culture of responsible celebration, ensuring that the festivities are not plagued by preventable accidents or mishaps.
In the video, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the IGP Traffic of Assam police, can be seen reiterating the importance of celebrating Holi in a cautious manner, especially taking into account the potential risks associated with reckless behavior.
The top cop asserted the department's iron-clad commitment to maintain law and order during the festive period by resorting to stringent measures so as to uphold public safety.
It is worth mentioning that the safety message put out by the Assam police serves as a timely reminder for all citizens to give utmost priority to their well-being and that of others while indulging in the festival of colours.
Everyone can contribute to making this Holi a memorable and safe celebration for all with unity and vigilance.
