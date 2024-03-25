Assam Police Urges Citizens To Celebrate Holi Safely In Heartfelt Message

GUWAHATI: In light of the festive holi celebrations across the state, the Assam police has adopted a responsible initiative to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The Assam police shared an emotional message on social media platforms, urging everyone to enjoy the joyous spirit of Holi without compromising safety and responsibility.

The message was accompanied by a heart-touching video which invigorated Holi enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the splash of colors while also highlighting the significance of maintaining decency and jovial behaviour throughout the celebrations.

The video also stresses upon the importance of ensuring road safety by conveying stark reminders, which includes refraining from drunken driving, wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, and strictly abiding by traffic rules.