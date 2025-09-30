Guwahati: Beltola Bihu Committee Cancels Bohag Bihu 2026 to Honour Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Beltola Bihu Festival Celebration Committee has announced the cancellation of its Annual Bohag Bihu celebrations for 2026 as a mark of respect to the late legendary singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

The decision was officially conveyed by the Committee’s general secretary, Sanjay Goswami, on Monday. He said the move reflects the collective grief of the Assamese people and the festival committee’s deep reverence for the contributions of Garg, who passed away recently.

“For decades, Zubeen Da has been the voice and heartbeat of Assamese culture. His music transcended generations, and his untimely demise has left a void that cannot be filled. As a humble tribute, the Committee has decided not to hold next year’s celebration,” Goswami stated.

The Beltola Bihu Festival, one of the most vibrant cultural events in Guwahati, has been a major attraction showcasing traditional Bihu festivities, folk performances, and community celebrations. The cancellation underscores the magnitude of Garg’s impact on Assamese society, where music and culture are deeply intertwined with everyday life.

Also Read: Assam DGP urges Public Trust in SIT Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death