Guwahati: Bharalumukh Police recover stolen goods worth Rs 12 lakh; two held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharalumukh Police solved a theft case reported from Athgaon earlier this month, recovering stolen goods valued at around Rs 12 lakh and arresting two individuals in connection with the incident.

The case had been lodged on October 19, following the theft of goods transported in a truck. Acting on leads, a team from Bharalumukh Police Station, with support from Barpeta Police, traced and recovered the vehicle used in the crime. During the operation, the police apprehended two suspects identified as Md Nur Alom, aged 25, of Baghbor, and Md Mokibul Islam, aged 26, of Bar Agdia. The authorities recovered the stolen items along with the vehicle. Both accused were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated.

Also Read: Guwahati: Heroin Seized, Burglar Arrested in Police Raids