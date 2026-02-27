Guwahati: Bharat Bharati's Three-Day National Meeting Begins Today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharat Bharati will hold its National Executive Council meeting in Guwahati from February 27 to March 1. The three-day meeting will take place at Maheshwari Bhawan and around 50 key office-bearers from 75 cities across 22 states will attend. The council will deliberate on the organization’s future course of action. On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the organization has resolved to organize programmes in 150 “Mini India” cities.

Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya will attend the closing ceremony on March 1 at the Lohia Auditorium of Lions Eye Hospital from 11 am to 1 pm. He will felicitate seven individuals from different linguistic communities for their contribution to national integration. Ishanaya Bharat president Bhaskar Dutta Goswami said the awards would be presented during the concluding session. National President Vinay Patrale, Shobhan Vyas, Nirakar Pradhan and Jaganath Savi were present during the media interaction.

