Unity March marks 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Administration, Sonitpur, in collaboration with MY Bharat, Sonitpur, organized a Unity March (Padyatra) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Vice-Chairperson of AMTRON Ritu Baran Sarmah and other invited dignitaries.

Earlier on November 1, the Sonitpur district administration had successfully organized another Unity March (Padyatra), reaffirming the district's continued commitment to promoting national unity and commemorating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Tuesday's Padyatra began at Ananda Chandra Agarwala Park, Tezpur, with the paying of floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel followed by the flag-off jointly conducted by the District Commissioner and the AMTRON Vice-Chairperson. The march commenced with a band performance by students of Sacred Heart School.

The Unity March saw enthusiastic participation from NCC and NSS volunteers, SSB jawans, and local citizens. One of the key highlights of the programme was the cultural performances by children of Naba Prabhat Children Home and Manjushri Dance Academy. Certificates of appreciation were presented to the band group and cultural performers by the dignitaries.

Assistant Commissioner Rajen Kumar Acharya, District Sports Officer Pranjal Dehingia, Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das, DIPRO Ankita Gogoi, District Cultural Development Officer Ansumwi Basumatary, District Youth Officer of MY Bharat, Sonitpur Kamal Tripathi, and other key officials of the district administration and district sports office joined the Unity March.

