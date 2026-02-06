Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party Launches ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “Booth Vijay Abhiyan” from Booth No. 32 under the Azara constituency of the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly segment at the Guwahati Airport Mandal.

Under the initiative, BJP workers will visit households door to door and, with prior consent from residents, distribute a booklet outlining 50 key achievements of the BJP-led state government over the past five years. Stickers and party flags will also be distributed as part of the drive.

As part of the day’s programme, the chief minister also visited the Rajhua Kali Mandir premises at Ojapara–Lapatul in Azara, where he interacted with members of the Kali Puja Committee and local residents. Formally launching the campaign in Jalukbari, Dr Sarma stated that the Booth Vijay Abhiyan would be carried out across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

