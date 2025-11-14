Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party Slams Opposition Alliance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the newly revived opposition alliance comprising the Congress, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), terming it an "anti-Assam coalition driven by personal ambition."

At a press conference held at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Suranjan Dutta accused the Opposition leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi of betraying the people of Assam for political gain.

Dutta alleged that Akhil Gogoi, who once led protests against the Congress for "corruption and maladministration," has now "shamelessly aligned" with the same party in his "greed to retain the MLA post." He also said that the AJP, founded on the principle of staying away from national parties, has "betrayed the sacrifice of 855 martyrs" by joining hands with the Congress "for ministerial and legislative ambitions."

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that the Congress' return to power would be disastrous for Assam. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the state, Dutta said Gandhi had "openly promised" to return land evicted under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government - including forest, Xatra (monastic), and government reserve (VGR and PGR) land - to "illegal settlers of Bengali-origin Muslims."

