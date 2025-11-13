Assam: Opposition parties unite to topple BJP in 2026 Assembly election

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eight opposition parties in Assam got into a huddle in the Assam Assembly premises today and took the decision to fight the 2026 Assembly election as a united lot.

After the meeting, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said, "The long-awaited meeting of the opposition parties took place today. We exchanged our views at the meeting. We are a united lot to rid the people of BJP government's misrule and the Chief Minister's injustice. We'll fight the ensuing Assembly election together."

AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said, "We had a fruitful meeting with our allies. After a threadbare discussion, we the opposition parties have decided to fight the coming Assembly election in Assam united so as to foil the BJP government's acts of dividing the state and selling its resources. We the opposition parties will unite and oust the BJP from Dispur."

MP Ajit Bhuyan said, "We're in line with what Garav Gogoi and Jitendra Singh said. It's a historic day for us. We've decided to oust the BJP."

Representatives from the AJP, Raijor Dal, Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPI, CPI-M and the CPI-ML, besides APHLC leader Bikram Hanse, were present at the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Leaders from AGP, BJP, AIUDF switch to Congress in Bongaigaon