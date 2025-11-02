Guwahati: Bhupen Hazarika award ceremony to be held on Nov 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award Ceremony organized by Sarhad, a Pune-based social organization, will be held in Guwahati on Monday, November 3, at the NEDFi Convention Hall.

The awards will be presented by Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Bhalla, and under the chairmanship of Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University.

Sarhad shared a close association with Dr Hazarika during the final years of his life (2008–2011). Deeply moved by his philosophy that “music can reduce the intensity of violence, and every initiative must keep humanity at its centre”, the organization has continued to honour his legacy through this award since his passing in 2012, with the consent of his family. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award recognises individuals from the Northeastern region who have earned distinction at the national level. The award carries a cash prize of ?51,000, a citation, and a memento.

This year, awards for the past five years will be conferred upon Laishram Mema Devi – renowned classical singer from Manipur, L.R. Sailo – noted public relations expert from Mizoram, Yeshe Dorje Thongchi – eminent writer and storyteller from Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. David R. Syiemlieh – distinguished historian and former UPSC Chairman from Meghalaya, Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika – publisher and cultural curator from Assam and Rajni Basumatary – celebrated actress and filmmaker from Assam.

Several new initiatives dedicated to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary year will also be launched across the country as part of the celebrations.

