Assam : Young Voices Carry Forward Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy in Biswanath

All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition celebrates a century of the legend’s music and message.
Image of the All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition Celebration at the Biswanath Chariali
Guwahati : In celebration of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition was held today at the Biswanath College auditorium. The day-long programme was organised by the All Assam Association in collaboration with Sadhana Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Biswanath Chariali, and Biswanath College.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before Dr Hazarika’s portrait, followed by the soulful rendition of his immortal song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, which declared the event open. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from over a hundred contestants representing different parts of Assam.

The event not only honoured the legendary artist’s musical contributions but also encouraged young voices to embrace his ideals of humanity, unity, and cultural pride. The soulful performances filled the auditorium with emotion and nostalgia, making the day a memorable celebration of Assam’s greatest musical icon.

