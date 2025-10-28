Assam : Young Voices Carry Forward Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy in Biswanath

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before Dr Hazarika’s portrait, followed by the soulful rendition of his immortal song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, which declared the event open. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from over a hundred contestants representing different parts of Assam.

The event not only honoured the legendary artist’s musical contributions but also encouraged young voices to embrace his ideals of humanity, unity, and cultural pride. The soulful performances filled the auditorium with emotion and nostalgia, making the day a memorable celebration of Assam’s greatest musical icon.