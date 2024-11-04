Guwahati: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Gold Chain In Rajgarh

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants who snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck by intimidating her with a sharp weapon.
According to reports, the horrific incident took place in the Anil Nagar area of Guwahati on Monday morning.
It has been found that the two robbers were riding a Pulsar bike and had hid the weapon under their jackets and approached the woman.
The victim, identified as Mayuri Saikia, said that she was robbed at By-lane 2 while on her way to work at the Down Town Hospital early this morning.
CCTV cameras installed in the premises of an individual’s residence captured the entire incident, recording the movements of the chain snatchers.
The culprits vanished from the spot to evade capture. The police have been informed and a case has been registered regarding this incident.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Man Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay; Suicide Suspected
ALSO WATCH: