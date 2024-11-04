Guwahati: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Gold Chain In Rajgarh

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants who snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck by intimidating her with a sharp weapon.

According to reports, the horrific incident took place in the Anil Nagar area of Guwahati on Monday morning.

It has been found that the two robbers were riding a Pulsar bike and had hid the weapon under their jackets and approached the woman.

The victim, identified as Mayuri Saikia, said that she was robbed at By-lane 2 while on her way to work at the Down Town Hospital early this morning.