Karnataka Man Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay; Suicide Suspected

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a man from Karnataka was found at a homestay in Guwahati under mysterious circumstances.
The owner of the homestay found the deceased identified as Samuel Jeba Mani dead inside his room.
The police were immediately called in to take over this case. Upon investigation, it was found that the deceased had rented a room at the homestay going the name of Matir Ghor located in the city's Beltola area.
As per reports, Samuel had some business interests in Guwahati due to which he frequently came to the capital city of Assam.
The incident came to light yesterday when the owner of the homestay tried to enquire about him. The lack of response compelled the staff and the management to break into his room where they found him hanging by the ceiling.
Although the exact cause of his death has not yet been determined, Samuel's demise is expected to be a case of suicide. However, the police have initiated a probe to find any traces of possible foul-play.
The deceased body has been sent for post-mortem.
