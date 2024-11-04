Karnataka Man Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay; Suicide Suspected

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a man from Karnataka was found at a homestay in Guwahati under mysterious circumstances.

The owner of the homestay found the deceased identified as Samuel Jeba Mani dead inside his room.

The police were immediately called in to take over this case. Upon investigation, it was found that the deceased had rented a room at the homestay going the name of Matir Ghor located in the city's Beltola area.

As per reports, Samuel had some business interests in Guwahati due to which he frequently came to the capital city of Assam.