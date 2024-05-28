Guwahati: Biker Injured As Giant Tree Collapses In VIP Road
GUWAHATI: Amidst the havoc wreaked by the massive storm that has ravaged many parts of Assam, a harrowing incident has been reported from Guwahati.
A huge tree fell on a moving bike in Guwahati's VIP Road area, leaving the rider sustaining severe injuries.
The massive tree, which was dry, collapsed onto the busy road as a result of heavy showers coupled with gusty wind that shook its foundation.
Swift action ensued as the injured biker was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to receive urgent medical treatment.
The sudden collapse of the tree in the VIP road area has caused a blockade in the busy road, thereby leading to the hindrance in the transportation system and causing disruption to commuters and travelers.
The concerned authorities along with Guwahati police have arrived at the spot to assess the situation and efforts are underway to clear the debris at the earliest so as to restore normalcy in the affected area.
Notably, the cyclonic storm named ‘Remal’ caused extensive damage in Assam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that resulted in significant disruptions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning warned of strong gusty winds with speeds raging from 40 to 50 kmph over the next three hours.
Strong winds have disrupted normal life in several districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goaplara, Golaghat, Hojai,Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Morigaon.
In response to the severe weather conditions caused by ‘Remal’, authorities have ordered the closure of schools in these districts to ensure the safety of students.
According to reports, the authorities in Nagaon and Guwahati have announced the closure of all schools. Similar closures are happening in other districts as well, with many schools shut down to keep students and staff safe.
