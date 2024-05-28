Guwahati: Biker Injured As Giant Tree Collapses In VIP Road

GUWAHATI: Amidst the havoc wreaked by the massive storm that has ravaged many parts of Assam, a harrowing incident has been reported from Guwahati.

A huge tree fell on a moving bike in Guwahati's VIP Road area, leaving the rider sustaining severe injuries.

The massive tree, which was dry, collapsed onto the busy road as a result of heavy showers coupled with gusty wind that shook its foundation.

Swift action ensued as the injured biker was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to receive urgent medical treatment.