Assam Put On High Alert Due To Cyclone Remal, Precautionary Measures Initiated

GUWAHATI: As cyclone 'Remal' is expected to move towards the state of Assam after hitting West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh on May 26, authorities have issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts of Assam and an 'orange alert' in 11 districts.
In this regard, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has alerted residents and authorities and has urged them to take precautionary measures so as to mitigate the consequences of this deadly storm.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Assam and other northeastern states is likely to experience intense rainfall on May 27 and 28.
A 'red alert' has been issued for the districts of Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj while an 'orange alert' is in place for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong.
South Assam as well as Meghalaya is likely to witness wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on May 27.
Preventive measures are going on in full swing with NDRF teams pre-positioned in various districts and the Fire and Emergency Services headquarters keeping all SDRF teams and fire stations on standby.
A series of meetings was convened by the Nodal officers from ASDMA and Revenue and Disaster Management department with all the district authorities on Sunday so as to review the preparedness.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has ensured the desiltation of major river channels like Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu and Lakhimijan along with other major drains.
The mobilization of Super sucker machines and pumps with additional manpower has also been carried out.
Moreover, the GMC is closely monitoring the areas which are susceptible to waterlogging and which have had a track record of it in the past.
An official release stated that anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable populations from landslide-prone areas in Guwahati, Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered.
To prevent any sort of hindrance and avoid a chaotic situation, the Health Department has been put on alert, ensuring availability of emergency medicines and healthcare staff.
Other departments, including Power, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, and Irrigation, have also been instructed to remain vigilant at all times.
Meanwhile, the public has been advised to take precautionary measures, such as avoiding vulnerable structures, staying away from waterlogged areas, seeking shelter during storms, stocking up on essentials, and contacting authorities in emergencies.
