Assam Put On High Alert Due To Cyclone Remal, Precautionary Measures Initiated

GUWAHATI: As cyclone 'Remal' is expected to move towards the state of Assam after hitting West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh on May 26, authorities have issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts of Assam and an 'orange alert' in 11 districts.

In this regard, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has alerted residents and authorities and has urged them to take precautionary measures so as to mitigate the consequences of this deadly storm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Assam and other northeastern states is likely to experience intense rainfall on May 27 and 28.