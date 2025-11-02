Guwahati: Bir Lachit Sena Leader Bikash Axom Surrenders before Dispur Police

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Bir Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom, who was at the centre of recent controversies, surrendered before the Dispur Police on Saturday evening. He is currently at the Dispur Police Station.

Bikash Axom had been absconding for the past few days after police issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with an alleged extortion case. His surrender comes hours after he made a Facebook post declaring his intention to turn himself in.

In his post, made earlier in the day after watching ‘Roi Roi Binale’, Axom urged everyone to watch the film and expressed that he wished to see it before his surrender. “I had the desire to watch the movie. As my jailing is almost certain now, after watching the movie, I will cooperate with the police,” he wrote.

According to sources, the police had been tracking his movements since the warrant was issued. Axom’s surrender marks the latest development in an ongoing probe that has drawn significant public attention due to his controversial statements and recent political activities.

Further interrogation is expected to take place at the Dispur Police Station, and officials are likely to produce him before the court soon.

Also Read: Assam CM's Action Against Bir Lachit Sena Continues