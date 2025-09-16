Guwahati: BIS holds workshop on ‘quality assurance in food’ in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, organized a one-day workshop on “Quality Assurance and Standardization in Food Sector” along with a Manak Manthan on IS 1723:2023 – Pork – Specification in Guwahati today. The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of quality assurance and standardization in the food sector, particularly focusing on pork specifications under Indian standards.

The workshop commenced with a welcome address by Shouvik Chanda, Director and Head, BIS Guwahati, followed by an overview of BIS activities presented by Adane Khrasi, Director, BIS Guwahati. A detailed insight into the role of BIS and ICAR-NRCP in meat processing standardization was shared by Dr Rajendran Thomas, Principal Scientist, ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR-NRCP).

The technical sessions featured engaging discussions on the impact of BIS standards on the food industry, with inputs from the Food & Agriculture Department of BIS. A detailed Manak Manthan session on IS 1723:2023 – Pork – Specification was conducted by Shri Ashutosh Rai, Deputy Director, BIS Guwahati.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of BIS Standards Clubs, academic institutions, scientists from ICAR-NRCP and entrepreneurs from the food and allied industries. The sessions provided a platform for fruitful deliberations on the importance of standardization in ensuring food quality, safety and consumer trust and also highlighted the potential for structured development of the pork industry in India.

