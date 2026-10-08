Guwahati: Bishnupur Durga puja committee to offer visitors a unique boat entry experience

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee on Wednesday clarified that visitors will not have to pay for entry to its puja pandal, saying the BookMyShow booking facility introduced this year is aimed only at regulating crowds and ensuring quicker entry. The committee said the arrangement would particularly benefit elderly persons and children who may face difficulties standing in long queues.

At a press conference here, the organisers said the online booking facility was introduced to manage the expected rush and make the entry process more convenient. Messages circulating among residents had urged those planning to visit the Bishnupur Puja to book through BookMyShow in advance for a smoother experience.

The organisers stressed that the facility was not a paid-entry system and was not intended to generate revenue. They added that if the number of online bookings becomes too high, the BookMyShow facility may be discontinued, with visitors then allowed to enter through the regular system.

The 76th Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja will feature a Nagalok-themed pandal based on the mythical realm of serpents. One of the major attractions will be the unique entry arrangement, under which visitors can travel by boat through water to reach the pandal.

Around 10 boats are being arranged for visitors, while those who do not wish to use the boat route can enter through a bridge.

The organisers expect the pandal to attract lakhs of visitors during the festive season. The puja is being organised with an estimated budget of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

The pandal is being constructed under the leadership of Deep Ahmed, son of noted Assam artist Nuruddin Ahmed.

Also Read: Bishnupur Durga Puja introduces optional tickets for hassle-free darshan in Guwahati