Guwahati: Bishnupur Durga Puja draws 1.5 lakh visitors on opening day, triggers traffic chaos

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja attracted nearly 1.5 lakh visitors on its opening day, with crowds continuing to throng the 'Naglok'-themed pandal until 5 am on Saturday, triggering severe traffic congestion and long queues in the locality.

Built over water, the pandal featured boat rides and bridges to facilitate visitors' movement across the venue. The unique arrangements emerged as a major attraction, drawing devotees and visitors from different parts of the city. However, the unprecedented rush made navigating the venue a challenging experience.

Visitors queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the elaborate pandal, while traffic congestion continued late into the night. Many had to park their vehicles nearly a kilometre away and walk to the venue, while some reportedly returned without entering the pandal after struggling to negotiate the crowds.

Those who managed to reach the venue said it took them more than two hours to cover a distance of around 300 metres. The narrow lanes in the locality further aggravated the situation, leading to long queues of vehicles and making it difficult to manage the influx of visitors.

Amid the rush, visitors were also heard asking shopkeepers and commuters, "Where is the puja with the boat rides?", reflecting the popularity of the attraction.

In a first for the State, the puja committee introduced online tickets through BookMyShow at Rs 199 each, with 500 tickets scheduled to be issued daily. A committee member said all 500 online tickets for the opening day sold out almost instantly. "We could not go home last night as the crowd remained until morning. However, we are glad that people are appreciating our efforts," the member said.

Regarding security arrangements, the committee member said around 100 volunteers, 50 NCC cadets and 10 private security guards had been deployed to manage the crowds and ensure visitors' safety.

The overwhelming response to the 'Naglok' theme has established Bishnupur as a major crowd-puller during this year's Durga Puja celebrations, even as the heavy footfall posed challenges for traffic management and crowd movement.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bishnupur Durga puja committee to offer visitors a unique boat entry experience