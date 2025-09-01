Guwahati: Bishnupur puja pandal to recreate hanging Gardens of Babylon

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With less than a month to go for Durga Puja, Guwahati is abuzz with festive anticipation as preparations take full swing across the city. Adding to the grandeur, the Bishnupur Bimala Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has announced that this year’s pandal will be modeled on the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Renowned artist Nuruddin Ahmed has been entrusted with bringing the theme to life, blending history, art, and devotion into a striking design. The estimated budget for the elaborate pandal has been set at around Rs 40 lakh.

“The idea is to present a blend of history and art while offering devotees and visitors a unique cultural experience,” a committee member said.

The organizers hope the thematic pandal will transform Bishnupur into a cultural hub during the festivities, offering worshippers not only a spiritual experience but also a glimpse into the marvels of world heritage.

Also read: Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Seek Single-Window Clearance