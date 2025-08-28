Guwahati: Durga Puja committees seek single-window clearance system

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Several Durga Puja committees in the city have urged the Assam government to simplify and streamline the procedure for obtaining permissions to organize Durga Puja celebrations. In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the committees pointed out that the existing approval process is cumbersome, unorganized and time-consuming, often causing unnecessary harassment to applicants. Organizers currently have to approach multiple departments, including the police, traffic, fire services, PWD (Roads & Buildings) and APDCL, for clearances. The multi-layered procedure frequently leads to confusion, delays and missed deadlines, thereby hampering festival preparations, the appeal stated. The committees have requested the introduction of a single-window clearance system, supported by an online platform, to ensure transparency, efficiency and timely approvals. Such a reform, they said, would ease the burden on puja organizers while reflecting the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s rich cultural traditions. They further emphasized that the proposed system would not only benefit Durga Puja committees but also other major community festivals like Bihu, which play a vital role in strengthening social unity. Copies of the memorandum have also been submitted to the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district for necessary action.

